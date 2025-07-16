Left Menu

Delhi Seeks Central Aid for Modernizing Road Infrastructure

The Delhi government has requested Rs 1,500 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund to support various road improvement projects, focusing on repair, decongestion, and modernization. The funds aim to enhance road quality, reduce dust pollution, and ease traffic congestion in high-traffic corridors bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:48 IST
The Delhi government has sought Rs 1,500 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund to bolster its infrastructure projects, including the repair and modernization of major roads. The request was articulated at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, focusing on priority road improvement initiatives.

The Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), a scheme by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, provides states with financial resources for infrastructure development. Delhi's proposal underscores urgent improvements required to reduce dust pollution, enhance road conditions, and alleviate traffic congestion.

During discussions, emphasis was laid on removing toll plazas, as Union Minister Gadkari pointed out their role in undermining traffic flow plans. MCD was encouraged to eliminate temporary tolls and explore alternate revenue solutions. Additionally, maintenance of service lanes along key highways was requested to be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India.

