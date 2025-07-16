Delhi Seeks Central Aid for Modernizing Road Infrastructure

The Delhi government has sought Rs 1,500 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund to bolster its infrastructure projects, including the repair and modernization of major roads. The request was articulated at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, focusing on priority road improvement initiatives.

The Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), a scheme by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, provides states with financial resources for infrastructure development. Delhi's proposal underscores urgent improvements required to reduce dust pollution, enhance road conditions, and alleviate traffic congestion.

During discussions, emphasis was laid on removing toll plazas, as Union Minister Gadkari pointed out their role in undermining traffic flow plans. MCD was encouraged to eliminate temporary tolls and explore alternate revenue solutions. Additionally, maintenance of service lanes along key highways was requested to be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India.