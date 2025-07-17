Left Menu

Bihar's Power Giveaway: A Populist Move Before Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a major populist initiative by offering free electricity for up to 125 units to all domestic consumers. This move, effective from August 1, targets 1.67 crore households, intending to influence the upcoming assembly elections with promises of affordable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 17-07-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 09:47 IST
In a strategic move just ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared an initiative to offer free electricity for up to 125 units to every household in the state.

Announced via social media, this benefit is poised to impact 1.67 crore households starting from August 1, aligning with Kumar's longtime policy of providing affordable electricity.

With this announcement, Kumar emphasizes that July's bills will reflect this benefit, as his administration aims to sway voters with promises of cost-effective power solutions.

