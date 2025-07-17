Bihar's Power Giveaway: A Populist Move Before Polls

In a strategic move just ahead of Bihar's assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared an initiative to offer free electricity for up to 125 units to every household in the state.

Announced via social media, this benefit is poised to impact 1.67 crore households starting from August 1, aligning with Kumar's longtime policy of providing affordable electricity.

With this announcement, Kumar emphasizes that July's bills will reflect this benefit, as his administration aims to sway voters with promises of cost-effective power solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)