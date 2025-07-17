Under the Microscope: Global Markets and Powell's Uncertain Tenure

Global markets are navigating a delicate balance as uncertainty clouds the tenure of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. On Thursday, the mood was calm yet cautious following a dramatic Wall Street session dominated by speculation over Powell's position. U.S. President Donald Trump's assurance that he isn't planning to fire Powell temporarily eased investor anxiety. However, the President's admission that the topic was broached with Republican lawmakers has not completely dispelled concerns about the Fed's independence and its impact on the dollar.

As markets regain composure, investors have shifted focus towards significant earnings reports, including those from Taiwan's TSMC and streaming service giant Netflix. TSMC anticipates a substantial 52% profit surge, a performance influenced by U.S. tariffs and currency pressures. Likewise, Netflix faces high expectations with its strategic expansions aimed at impressing stakeholders.

Across the Atlantic, the UK's labor data could clarify future interest rate trends, while Australia's economic indicators hint at emerging challenges. Meanwhile, Japan faces export declines, and Canadian retailer Alimentation Couche-Tard withdraws its acquisition bid for Seven & i Holdings. These developments signify the intricate global economic landscape as stakeholders keep a vigilant eye on shifting market narratives.