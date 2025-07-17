AfDB Launches $17M Resilience Project to Empower Conflict-Hit Cabo Delgado

In a bold move to restore livelihoods and foster sustainable peace in Cabo Delgado, the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved a $17 million grant to support a transformative initiative targeting one of Mozambique’s most conflict-affected provinces. The initiative, known as the Resilient Investment for Socio-Economic Empowerment, Peace, and Security (RISE-PS) Project, seeks to rebuild communities devastated by years of violent extremism through a people-centered, inclusive development approach.

The $28 million total project, co-financed by international donors and the Government of Mozambique, is scheduled to begin implementation on 1 September 2025 and will run through August 2029.

A Province Scarred by Conflict, Poised for Recovery

Since 2017, Cabo Delgado has endured repeated attacks by violent extremist groups, resulting in the deaths of at least 4,500 people and the displacement of over one million residents. More than 4,965 small businesses have been destroyed, wiping out vital livelihoods and further entrenching poverty and marginalization—key drivers of conflict.

Youth unemployment in the province currently stands at 25%, with 35% of young women not in education, employment, or training. The AfDB and its partners recognize that breaking this cycle of fragility requires targeted investments in skills, infrastructure, and opportunity.

“This is about more than economic recovery—it’s about giving young people a reason to believe in their future,” said Babatunde Omilola, Manager for Human Capital, Youth and Skill Development at AfDB’s Southern Africa Regional Office. “Youth are peacebuilding agents, and this project unlocks their potential through skills development, entrepreneurship, and decent work.”

RISE-PS: A Multi-Dimensional Approach to Peace and Growth

The RISE-PS project is structured around four strategic pillars aimed at delivering immediate, medium, and long-term impact:

1. Job Creation and Economic Empowerment

24,000 jobs will be created, with 60% reserved for youth (18-35 years) and 50% for women

9,200 individuals will receive training in market-oriented vocational skills

2,000 grants will be awarded to youth and women-led enterprises to restart or scale destroyed businesses

5,400 local microenterprises will receive support to consolidate and grow operations

2. Rehabilitation of Community Infrastructure

150 community facilities will be restored, including: 30 schools 45 youth centers 14 health posts 10 rural markets 33 water systems

These efforts will provide immediate employment for 4,500 vulnerable women and youth

3. SME Village and Industrial Development

A climate-smart SME village will be constructed in the Afungi Industrial Hub, accommodating 100 small and medium enterprises

Facilities will include warehouses, workshops, and business incubation centers

MozParks, Mozambique’s leading sustainable economic zone developer, will oversee construction, drawing on 23 years of experience in delivering $4 billion in investments and creating over 12,000 jobs

4. Public-Private Partnerships and Internships

Collaboration with TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, and other partners will offer 1,055 six-month internships for youth

70% of interns are expected to transition into permanent employment

“This project is rooted in partnership, ambition, and long-term impact,” said Dr. Abdul Kamara, AfDB’s Acting Country Manager for Mozambique. “It’s about reducing travel time, increasing incomes, improving access to services, and creating space for entrepreneurs—especially women and youth—to thrive.”

Peace and Security Investment Hub

A critical innovation in the RISE-PS framework is the creation of a Peace and Security Investment Hub, to be managed by the Northern Integrated Development Agency (ADIN). The hub will:

Coordinate public and private investments across Cabo Delgado

Involve local communities in planning and prioritizing infrastructure projects

Serve as a platform for inclusive development rooted in local ownership and accountability

“By letting communities decide which infrastructure to rebuild, we ensure development serves those who need it most,” said Macmillan Anyanwu, AfDB’s Acting Country Manager.

Addressing the Roots of Extremism

The RISE-PS project is conflict-sensitive by design. Research shows that 40% of young men join rebel groups due to economic desperation, while women face intersecting vulnerabilities such as gender-based violence and lack of access to education.

Through its integrated gender and youth empowerment approach, the project directly addresses these drivers by building human capital, creating economic alternatives, and supporting the reintegration of displaced and at-risk populations.

The program includes:

Resettlement support for displaced families

Awareness campaigns on HIV/AIDS and STIs

Capacity building for procurement and financial management

Alignment with climate-smart infrastructure and resilience principles

Collaborative Funding and Strategic Alignment

In addition to the $17 million AfDB grant (provided through the Transition Support Facility), the project is funded by:

$4.2 million from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) (implementing partner)

$2.4 million from the Government of Germany

$3.1 million in parallel financing from the private sector

$1.3 million in counterpart funding from the Government of Mozambique

The RISE-PS project aligns with multiple frameworks:

Mozambique’s National Development Strategy (2025–2044)

African Union Agenda 2063

SDGs 1 (No Poverty), 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), and 8 (Decent Work)

AfDB’s Ten-Year Strategy 2024–2033, Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy, and Strategy for Addressing Fragility and Building Resilience (2022–2026)

A New Chapter for Cabo Delgado

With improved security in Cabo Delgado and a reduction in displaced populations from over one million to 635,000, the timing of RISE-PS is both urgent and opportune. The project brings hope to a region that has endured years of disruption—and signals a new chapter of inclusive recovery and resilient development for northern Mozambique.