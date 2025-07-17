Left Menu

Tragic Railroad Mishap in Odisha: One Dead, Injuries Reported

A railway accident in Rayagada, Odisha, resulted in one death and two injuries when a push trolley collided with a goods train. The incident involved contractual railway workers, sparking an official investigation and prompting compensation efforts by the contractor.

In a tragic turn of events at Rayagada railway station yard in Odisha, a collision between a push trolley and a goods train claimed one life and left two individuals injured, according to railway officials.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) confirmed that a contractual laborer was fatally struck by the goods train. Meanwhile, another laborer and a trolley man sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital, with expectations of a prompt discharge.

The unfortunate event occurred as the umbrella of the push trolley became entangled with a moving wagon. Railway authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident and are ensuring appropriate compensation for the affected families, as assured by the contractor overseeing the laborers.

