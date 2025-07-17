Tragic Railroad Mishap in Odisha: One Dead, Injuries Reported

In a tragic turn of events at Rayagada railway station yard in Odisha, a collision between a push trolley and a goods train claimed one life and left two individuals injured, according to railway officials.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) confirmed that a contractual laborer was fatally struck by the goods train. Meanwhile, another laborer and a trolley man sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving medical care at a nearby hospital, with expectations of a prompt discharge.

The unfortunate event occurred as the umbrella of the push trolley became entangled with a moving wagon. Railway authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident and are ensuring appropriate compensation for the affected families, as assured by the contractor overseeing the laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)