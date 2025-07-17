DGFT's Trade Connect ePlatform Boosts Presence at Major Trade Events

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) took center stage at two prominent B2B trade exhibitions this month, showcasing its innovative Trade Connect ePlatform. This strategic move aims to boost awareness and drive adoption of the digital platform across the trade industry. DGFT's presence was felt at the 71st India International Garment Fair (IIGF) and the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025.

During the 71st edition of the India International Garment Fair, inaugurated on July 1, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi, Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita officiated the event, highlighting its significance. Meanwhile, DGFT's involvement in the 16th Toy Biz Expo, conducted from July 4-7, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, was organized by the Toy Association of India.

An initiative under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Trade Connect ePlatform centralizes a vast repository of information and comprehensive services for stakeholders involved in international trade. The platform collaborates with Indian Missions, Export Promotion Councils, and other key stakeholders to support Indian exporters with the most recent data on tariffs, certifications, trade events, and more. It's a pivotal resource for MSMEs, providing interactive courses and a secure, electronic process for issuing certificates of origin.