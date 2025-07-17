Left Menu

DGFT's Trade Connect ePlatform Boosts Presence at Major Trade Events

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) promotes its Trade Connect ePlatform at India's key trade exhibitions, aiming to bolster awareness and adoption. Featured at the 71st India International Garment Fair and 16th Toy Biz Expo, Trade Connect centralizes export information, offering resources and support for stakeholders via a digital platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:12 IST
DGFT's Trade Connect ePlatform Boosts Presence at Major Trade Events
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) took center stage at two prominent B2B trade exhibitions this month, showcasing its innovative Trade Connect ePlatform. This strategic move aims to boost awareness and drive adoption of the digital platform across the trade industry. DGFT's presence was felt at the 71st India International Garment Fair (IIGF) and the 16th Toy Biz International B2B Expo 2025.

During the 71st edition of the India International Garment Fair, inaugurated on July 1, 2025, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi, Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita officiated the event, highlighting its significance. Meanwhile, DGFT's involvement in the 16th Toy Biz Expo, conducted from July 4-7, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, was organized by the Toy Association of India.

An initiative under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Trade Connect ePlatform centralizes a vast repository of information and comprehensive services for stakeholders involved in international trade. The platform collaborates with Indian Missions, Export Promotion Councils, and other key stakeholders to support Indian exporters with the most recent data on tariffs, certifications, trade events, and more. It's a pivotal resource for MSMEs, providing interactive courses and a secure, electronic process for issuing certificates of origin.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025