Arunachal Pradesh: Aiming High with Expanded Air Connectivity

Arunachal Pradesh has made a strong appeal to the central government, urging action on expanding the state's air connectivity, a promise made earlier this year. The initiative is set against the backdrop of the upcoming inauguration of the new terminal at Donyi Polo Airport.

In a recent letter, Assam's Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja reminded Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu of commitments to introduce new flight services to southern cities and daily flights between Itanagar and Delhi. Local media had already raised public expectations based on these assurances.

With the new terminal nearing completion and the North-East Aviation Summit planned for September, Raja stressed the need for the central government's continued cooperation to realize the state's aviation goals.

