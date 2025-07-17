Arunachal Pradesh: Aiming High with Expanded Air Connectivity
Arunachal Pradesh government's request for enhanced air connectivity is in focus as the new terminal at Donyi Polo Airport is set to open. Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja seeks the Union's support to fulfill promises of new and existing flight services to boost the state's aviation sector.
Arunachal Pradesh has made a strong appeal to the central government, urging action on expanding the state's air connectivity, a promise made earlier this year. The initiative is set against the backdrop of the upcoming inauguration of the new terminal at Donyi Polo Airport.
In a recent letter, Assam's Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja reminded Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu of commitments to introduce new flight services to southern cities and daily flights between Itanagar and Delhi. Local media had already raised public expectations based on these assurances.
With the new terminal nearing completion and the North-East Aviation Summit planned for September, Raja stressed the need for the central government's continued cooperation to realize the state's aviation goals.
