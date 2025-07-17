Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh: Aiming High with Expanded Air Connectivity

Arunachal Pradesh government's request for enhanced air connectivity is in focus as the new terminal at Donyi Polo Airport is set to open. Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja seeks the Union's support to fulfill promises of new and existing flight services to boost the state's aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:23 IST
Arunachal Pradesh: Aiming High with Expanded Air Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh has made a strong appeal to the central government, urging action on expanding the state's air connectivity, a promise made earlier this year. The initiative is set against the backdrop of the upcoming inauguration of the new terminal at Donyi Polo Airport.

In a recent letter, Assam's Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja reminded Union Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu of commitments to introduce new flight services to southern cities and daily flights between Itanagar and Delhi. Local media had already raised public expectations based on these assurances.

With the new terminal nearing completion and the North-East Aviation Summit planned for September, Raja stressed the need for the central government's continued cooperation to realize the state's aviation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025