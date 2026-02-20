Political Turmoil in Tamil Nadu: Allegations of Bribery Against State Minister

The Madras High Court has intervened in alleged bribery claims against Tamil Nadu's state minister, K N Nehru, pertaining to appointments within the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, a portfolio under his control.

Prompted by the Enforcement Directorate's information, the court directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption to file an FIR, highlighting a substantial prima facie case. The recruitment concerns 2,538 assistant engineers already serving for over six months, with potential illegalities jeopardizing future investigations.

AIADMK's MP I S Inbadurai, who brought the case forward, refuted claims of political motivation. Meanwhile, DMK's R S Bharathi denounced the allegations as a smear campaign, asserting that the party will counter the charges legally.

