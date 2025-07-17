Left Menu

Larsen & Toubro Chairman's Pay Soars Amid 90-Hour Work Week Debate

S N Subrahmanyan, chairman of Larsen & Toubro, saw a 50% pay increase to Rs 76.25 crore in FY25, fueled by stock options. His previous remarks supporting a 90-hour work week sparked criticism. The company later clarified his statements, stressing the need for 'extraordinary effort' for exceptional results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:25 IST
Larsen & Toubro's Chairman, S N Subrahmanyan, experienced a significant remuneration increase of nearly 50 percent, totaling Rs 76.25 crore for FY25, compared to the previous year. This boost was primarily attributed to stock options exercised within the year, as detailed in the company's annual report.

Subrahmanyan's compensation stood at Rs 51.05 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24, with the value of employee stock options exercised by him amounting to Rs 15.88 crore in FY25, which was previously zero. The report also highlighted that Whole-time Director and CFO R Shankar Raman received a remuneration of Rs 37.33 crore, while Deputy Managing Director & President Subramanian Sarma earned Rs 44.55 crore.

The chairman had previously ignited an online furor by advocating for a 90-hour work week, even suggesting employees work on Sundays for outstanding results. His comments led to widespread criticism, prompting the company to clarify that Subrahmanyan aimed to underscore the importance of 'extraordinary effort' for achieving remarkable results, not to impose extended working hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

