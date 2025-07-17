Left Menu

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Turning the Financial Tide with AbbVie Licensing Deal

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is set to become net cash positive through its licensing agreement with AbbVie Inc. This move aims to improve the company's financial stability and reduce its debt. The deal focuses on the licensing of ISB 2001 for cancer and autoimmune treatment, with promising revenue growth projections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:41 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Turning the Financial Tide with AbbVie Licensing Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic maneuver, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is projected to turn net cash positive following a licensing agreement with AbbVie Inc., as per S&P Global Ratings. This partnership is poised to bolster Glenmark's financial position and liquidity, recovering from the previous year's net debt of Rs 4.9 billion.

Announced on July 11, 2025, through its subsidiary IGI Therapeutics SA, Glenmark secured an exclusive licensing deal with AbbVie for ISB 2001. This lead investigational asset is intended for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, signaling potential revenue surge.

Despite higher-than-anticipated working capital outflow causing negative cash flow in fiscal 2025, the deal is expected to lower Glenmark's adjusted debt to INR 10-11 billion in fiscal 2026. S&P Global anticipates revenue growth of about 10% in fiscal 2026 and sustained annual growth thereafter, with stable EBITDA margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025