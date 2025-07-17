Aviation Expert Suggests Alternative Cause in AI171 Crash Investigation

In the ongoing investigation of the Air India Flight AI171 crash, an aviation expert suggested that investigators consider a potential fault in the aircraft's stabilizer as the primary cause for the accident. The veteran pilot indicated that issues with the stabilizer could have inadvertently created dangerous conditions, leading to the fatal crash.

The preliminary report revealed that the crew had encountered a stabilizer fault, which was reportedly fixed before the doomed flight's takeoff. The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of 241 passengers and 19 individuals on the ground.

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report remains incomplete, there is speculation surrounding potential pilot error and electrical malfunction. Various pilot associations emphasize the importance of a thorough investigation without jumping to premature conclusions or narratives that could undermine the integrity of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)