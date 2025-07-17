Left Menu

Aviation Expert Suggests Alternative Cause in AI171 Crash Investigation

An aviation expert suggests examining fault in AI171's stabilizer as a possible cause for the crash. The stabilizer helps in aircraft nose movement and fault during takeoff can create hazardous conditions. Investigators are urged to explore electrical malfunction or pilot error as potential reasons for the crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:42 IST
Aviation Expert Suggests Alternative Cause in AI171 Crash Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the ongoing investigation of the Air India Flight AI171 crash, an aviation expert suggested that investigators consider a potential fault in the aircraft's stabilizer as the primary cause for the accident. The veteran pilot indicated that issues with the stabilizer could have inadvertently created dangerous conditions, leading to the fatal crash.

The preliminary report revealed that the crew had encountered a stabilizer fault, which was reportedly fixed before the doomed flight's takeoff. The crash involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of 241 passengers and 19 individuals on the ground.

While the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report remains incomplete, there is speculation surrounding potential pilot error and electrical malfunction. Various pilot associations emphasize the importance of a thorough investigation without jumping to premature conclusions or narratives that could undermine the integrity of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025