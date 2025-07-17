Karnataka's Strategic Moves: Energy, Tourism, and Development
The Karnataka cabinet rejected three proposed sites for a nuclear power plant by NTPC, asking for a comprehensive state-wide study instead. The cabinet also approved tourism initiatives, a lift irrigation project, forensic vehicles procurement, and the development of a textile park, along with merging ASU Drug Enforcement with the FDA.
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday refrained from accepting the NTPC's proposal for three preliminary sites to establish a nuclear power plant. Instead, they have asked for a comprehensive study encompassing the entire state to determine a suitable site, said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.
The cabinet also gave the green light to boost tourism in the North Karnataka circuit, investing a significant sum into developing the Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakallu-Vijayapura landscape under the DBFOT model. The development aims to promote regional tourism at a projected cost exceeding Rs 2,166 crore.
Further administrative approvals include operational maintenance work focused on filling lakes in Kolar district and the purchase of mobile forensic vehicles. The establishment of a textile park in Raichur under the PPP model, and the creation of a Dr B R Ambedkar Constitution chair at the University of Mysore, were also sanctioned.
