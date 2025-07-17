Delhi's Traffic Transformation: The U-turn Trial Initiative

The Delhi Traffic Police has called on the Public Works Department for cooperation in a proposed trial to test U-turn-based traffic management at the Rajghat and Shanti Van crossings on Ring Road. The initiative aims to eliminate congestion and the need for signal-based traffic control.

Key modifications suggested include widening an existing U-turn near the Rajghat crossing and installing new cut-in-median U-turns with offset lanes. These changes are intended to enable smooth two-way U-turns and reduce the dependency on traffic lights.

The proposal, detailed in an April 4 letter, also includes the installation of lane markings, spring posts, cat eyes, and solar studs to heighten safety measures, in addition to temporary signboards. An initial inspection lauded the model's potential to cut down on signal-based delays.