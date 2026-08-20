Delhi Lawyers Demand Change at BCI: Protest Against Chairman's Long Tenure

In New Delhi on Thursday, members of various Bar Associations gathered at the Bar Council of India (BCI) headquarters to demand the resignation of Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra. The protestors cited Mishra's prolonged tenure and the alleged absence of vital welfare schemes like insurance as key grievances.

The contentious issues included a proposed increase in registration fees for lawyers at the State Bar Council, a matter that drew sharp criticism from the demonstrators. Efforts to get a response from BCI officials proved futile as they remained tight-lipped throughout the protest.

Advocate Raman Sharma criticized Mishra's 14-year tenure, lamenting the lack of welfare initiatives for lawyers during this period. Amidst claims of fake lawyers comprising 40% of the profession, advocates like Perdeep Nagar urged the BCI to audit degrees and records, stressing the need for reform in legal community support structures.