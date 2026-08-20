Delhi LG and Police Commissioner Revise Safety Measures for Women and Seniors

In a continued effort to bolster public safety in the bustling National Capital Territory, Delhi Lieutenant Governor TS Sandhu convened a strategic meeting with the city's Police Commissioner. Aimed at amplifying community policing measures, the session placed special emphasis on initiatives to safeguard vulnerable groups, particularly senior citizens and women.

Central to the discussions was the assessment of the Delhi Police's Senior Citizen Mobile Application. The LG reviewed the app's efficacy in connecting elderly residents with local beat officers, ensuring their grievances are addressed swiftly and effectively. Emphasizing the necessity for prompt and ongoing protections, he directed a comprehensive reevaluation to optimize outreach and services offered.

Further, the LG scrutinized the operational deployment of 'Shishtachar Squads.' These specialized units, committed to eradicating eve-teasing and ensuring public order, are actively patrolling educational institutions and transit zones. Highlighting the imperative for an unswerving policy of zero tolerance towards offenders, the LG echoed Delhi's commitment to fostering a secure and respectful environment for all.