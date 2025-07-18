Mazda's Tariff Troubles: A Chill in Hiroshima's Economic Engine
Mazda, a central figure in Hiroshima's economy, faces a downturn caused by U.S. tariffs on automobiles. This situation significantly impacts local suppliers like Nanjo Auto Interior. As Japan heads into elections, Mazda strategizes to protect its assets amid uncertain future prospects.
In the heart of Hiroshima, Mazda's economic influence reverberates as the city braces for the impact of U.S. tariffs on automobiles. Suppliers like Yuji Yamaguchi's Nanjo Auto Interior face significant risks, with Mazda constituting over 90% of the firm's sales.
Upcoming elections in Japan focus on resolving economic challenges, including tariffs affecting the auto industry. However, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba struggles to secure a tariff reprieve from the U.S., further complicating Japan's economic landscape.
Mazda's efforts to counterbalance declining U.S. sales include forming a tariff strategy team, reducing costs, and seeking government intervention. Concerns persist over maintaining the supply chain amid labor shortages and economic uncertainty.
