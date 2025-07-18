Left Menu

Torrent Pharma Seeks CCI Approval for Landmark JV Acquisition

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is poised to acquire a majority stake in J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, propelling it to India's second most valued pharma company. The Rs 19,500-crore deal includes a majority stock purchase and subsequent amalgamation, pending CCI approval, marking the sector's second largest transaction.

  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals has approached India's fair trade regulator, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to seek approval for acquiring a majority stake in J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. This significant Rs 19,500-crore transaction is set to make Torrent Pharma the country's second-largest pharma company.

The acquisition involves Torrent purchasing a 46.39% stake from Tau Investment Holdings Pte Ltd, an affiliate of KKR, along with an additional 2.80% from employees of J B Chemicals, before making an open offer for 26% as per listing requirements. This strategic move aims at integrating J B Chemicals into Torrent Pharma's operations, enhancing its market presence significantly.

Once finalized, this deal will be the second-largest in India's pharmaceutical industry after Sun Pharmaceutical Industries' acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories in 2015. Aligned with broader consolidation trends within the sector, this move underscores Torrent Pharma's commitment to expanding its portfolio and market scope.

