Revolutionizing Neuro and Spine Care: MAIINS Launches in Gurugram

Marengo Asia Hospitals has inaugurated the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine in Gurugram, marking a breakthrough in neuro and spine care. Led by Dr. Praveen Gupta, the institute offers comprehensive, protocol-driven treatments, integrating mental health and geriatric care, and employing advanced technologies for improved patient outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 14:55 IST
Marengo Asia Hospitals Sets New Benchmark in Neuro & Spine Care with Launch of MAIINS. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for neuroscience and spine care, Marengo Asia Hospitals has launched the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS) in Gurugram. Led by the esteemed Dr. Praveen Gupta, a pioneering neurologist, the institute promises to deliver cutting-edge, comprehensive care through a multidisciplinary approach.

Boasting advanced capabilities such as robotic-assisted spine surgery and dedicated neuro ICUs, MAIINS is primed to enhance patient outcomes. The institute focuses on early detection and strives to integrate mental health, geriatric neurology, and preventative approaches into its comprehensive care offerings.

Strategically located on the Golf Course Extension Road in Gurgaon, MAIINS is poised to serve a broad region including Delhi NCR. With specialized clinics and a commitment to community-based mental health initiatives, this new establishment reinforces Marengo Asia Hospitals' role as a leader in high-acuity healthcare.

