Revolutionizing Neuro and Spine Care: MAIINS Launches in Gurugram

In a significant development for neuroscience and spine care, Marengo Asia Hospitals has launched the Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS) in Gurugram. Led by the esteemed Dr. Praveen Gupta, a pioneering neurologist, the institute promises to deliver cutting-edge, comprehensive care through a multidisciplinary approach.

Boasting advanced capabilities such as robotic-assisted spine surgery and dedicated neuro ICUs, MAIINS is primed to enhance patient outcomes. The institute focuses on early detection and strives to integrate mental health, geriatric neurology, and preventative approaches into its comprehensive care offerings.

Strategically located on the Golf Course Extension Road in Gurgaon, MAIINS is poised to serve a broad region including Delhi NCR. With specialized clinics and a commitment to community-based mental health initiatives, this new establishment reinforces Marengo Asia Hospitals' role as a leader in high-acuity healthcare.