AAFT Celebrates Milestone: 125th Batch Launch Sets World Record

In a historic celebration of cultural unity and educational achievement, the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) inaugurated its 125th batch at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, setting a world record. The event, a blend of tradition and innovation, marks a milestone in AAFT's legacy of creative education.

The grand occasion attracted an array of international dignitaries, diplomats, and respected figures from the Indian film and media sectors. The vibrant setting was enhanced with music by the AAFT Band and displays of traditional Indian heritage. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder and chancellor, announced the opening of the 125th batch, highlighting AAFT's unmatched milestone in media education.

The World Book of Records, London, recognized Dr. Marwah's contributions with a special certificate. Distinguished guests applauded AAFT's global reach and influence, coinciding with the launch of the AAFT International Skill Development Council, an initiative to equip youth with essential skills in media and technology. A new book celebrating Dr. Marwah's journey was also launched, further enriching the festivities.

The event culminated in an enthralling cultural display, including a classical dance, a fashion show, and a ceremonial cake-cutting, underscoring AAFT's role as a leader in creative and international media education.

(With inputs from agencies.)