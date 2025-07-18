Left Menu

AAFT Celebrates Milestone: 125th Batch Launch Sets World Record

The Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) inaugurated its 125th batch at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, achieving a world record. The event featured international diplomats, unveiled a new skill development council, and celebrated founder Dr. Sandeep Marwah's contributions to creative education with a book release and cultural performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:23 IST
AAFT Celebrates Milestone: 125th Batch Launch Sets World Record
AAFT Achieves Global Milestone with Opening of 125th Training Batch. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic celebration of cultural unity and educational achievement, the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) inaugurated its 125th batch at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, setting a world record. The event, a blend of tradition and innovation, marks a milestone in AAFT's legacy of creative education.

The grand occasion attracted an array of international dignitaries, diplomats, and respected figures from the Indian film and media sectors. The vibrant setting was enhanced with music by the AAFT Band and displays of traditional Indian heritage. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, founder and chancellor, announced the opening of the 125th batch, highlighting AAFT's unmatched milestone in media education.

The World Book of Records, London, recognized Dr. Marwah's contributions with a special certificate. Distinguished guests applauded AAFT's global reach and influence, coinciding with the launch of the AAFT International Skill Development Council, an initiative to equip youth with essential skills in media and technology. A new book celebrating Dr. Marwah's journey was also launched, further enriching the festivities.

The event culminated in an enthralling cultural display, including a classical dance, a fashion show, and a ceremonial cake-cutting, underscoring AAFT's role as a leader in creative and international media education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025