Modi Unveils Rs 5,400 Crore Infrastructure Boost in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several development projects in West Bengal, focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, and clean energy. Highlights include the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project and City Gas Distribution in Bankura and Purulia. The projects aim to improve energy access, curb emissions, and enhance regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a series of development initiatives worth Rs 5,400 crore in West Bengal, targeting enhancements across the oil and gas, power, rail, and road sectors.

Speaking in Durgapur, Modi highlighted India's ongoing infrastructural transformation as a crucial component of the nation's aspiration to become a developed country.

Key projects launched include the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga initiative and a City Gas Distribution project in Bankura and Purulia, with the aim of boosting industrial growth and energy access while generating local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

