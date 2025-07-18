Ecoreco Expands E-Waste Recycling: Leading India's Circular Economy Shift
Eco Recycling Limited, a leader in e-waste management, has boosted its recycling capacity to 31,200 MTPA, focusing on Li-ion batteries to meet compliance needs under E-Waste Management Rules, 2022. With notable expansions and international recognitions, Ecoreco reinforces its position in India's formal e-waste recycling industry.
Eco Recycling Limited, trading under BSE: ECORECO, is significantly expanding its capacities for e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycling. Located in Mumbai, this pioneering company now boasts increased recycling capacities aimed at supporting producers to adhere to the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022.
The expansion focuses on lithium-ion battery recycling, one of the fastest-growing segments within e-waste management. Ecoreco now processes 31,200 metric tons per annum (MTPA), bolstering its status as an industry leader. This includes an increase in e-waste capacity by 18,000 MTPA and a new 6,000 MTPA facility dedicated to Li-ion battery recycling, established with internal funding, maintaining a zero-debt status.
With the government's emphasis on Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and the introduction of Environmental Compensation for non-compliance, Ecoreco is well-positioned to lead this formalisation in the sector. The company has gained international recognition via induction into TERRA, reinforcing its ESG credentials. Its initiative 'BookMyJunk' won accolades from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting responsible waste disposal.
