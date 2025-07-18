Left Menu

Fuel Prices and Development: Modi's Vision for West Bengal

Union minister Hardeep Puri criticized non-BJP states for higher fuel prices, emphasizing BJP-led economic strategies. Celebrating India's growth under Modi, he announced development projects worth ₹5,000 crore in West Bengal, enhancing infrastructure, energy, and connectivity while highlighting economic progress and fuel price management under BJP rule.

Fuel Prices and Development: Modi's Vision for West Bengal
In a pointed criticism of the West Bengal government's handling of fuel prices, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri highlighted the disparity in fuel costs between BJP and non-BJP ruled states. Addressing a gathering in Durgapur, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Puri reiterated that petrol and diesel prices are significantly lower, by Rs 7-8 per litre, in states governed by the BJP.

Puri elaborated on the central government's efforts to manage fuel prices, noting tax reductions in 2021, 2022, and 2024, which led to a cumulative decrease of Rs 13 on petrol and Rs 16 on diesel. He praised the BJP states for further reducing VAT, distinguishing them from non-BJP areas, though he refrained from naming specific states.

Aside from fuel price management, Puri commended Prime Minister Modi's leadership, highlighting India's economic ascent from the 10th to the 4th largest economy since 2014. During the event, Modi launched a slew of development projects in West Bengal, valued at over ₹5,000 crore, aimed at boosting the state's infrastructure, energy, and connectivity, while promising employment opportunities and cleaner energy solutions.

