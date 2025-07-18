American Express Defies Odds with Strong Q2 Earnings Boosted by Wealthy Clientele

American Express triumphed over Wall Street forecasts for its second-quarter earnings, thanks to robust spending by its affluent cardholders. This highlights the credit card giant's effective strategy of targeting wealthy customers as a buffer against declining consumer confidence among lower-income groups.

While AmEx's results don't directly mirror the broader economy, they do shed light on trends in travel and discretionary spending among top-tier borrowers. Despite high borrowing costs and economic uncertainty, major banks noted a stable financial outlook for consumers.

The New York-based company reported earnings of $4.08 per share, surpassing analysts' expectations of $3.89, and a 9% revenue increase to $17.9 billion. However, it increased its provisions for credit losses. The firm plans significant enhancements to its Platinum cards and continues to benefit from its exclusive dining platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)