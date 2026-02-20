Uganda Boosts 2026 Public Spending to Fuel Energy and Infrastructure Growth

Uganda has revised its financial blueprint for the 2026/2027 fiscal year, raising projected public spending by 12.7% to a total of 78.2 trillion shillings, equivalent to $21.78 billion. This adjustment was announced by the finance ministry, which shared the update on what was previously known as the Twitter platform.

The increased budget aims to fast-track major infrastructure projects. High on the agenda is the completion of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, a crucial step towards initiating crude oil production in the region. Core funding is also directed towards assessing mineral quantities in iron ore, gold, and copper, and the ongoing refinery development.

Additionally, the government plans to continue the construction of a standard gauge railway. These strategic investments underline Uganda's commitment to enhancing its energy and infrastructure sectors. The current exchange rate stands at $1 equal to 3,590.6800 Ugandan shillings.

