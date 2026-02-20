Left Menu

Uganda Boosts 2026 Public Spending to Fuel Energy and Infrastructure Growth

Uganda has increased its projected public spending for the 2026/2027 financial year by 12.7%, now allocating 78.2 trillion shillings ($21.78 billion). The rise is to support key projects such as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, mineral quantification, refinery development, and a standard gauge railway construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:56 IST
Uganda Boosts 2026 Public Spending to Fuel Energy and Infrastructure Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda has revised its financial blueprint for the 2026/2027 fiscal year, raising projected public spending by 12.7% to a total of 78.2 trillion shillings, equivalent to $21.78 billion. This adjustment was announced by the finance ministry, which shared the update on what was previously known as the Twitter platform.

The increased budget aims to fast-track major infrastructure projects. High on the agenda is the completion of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, a crucial step towards initiating crude oil production in the region. Core funding is also directed towards assessing mineral quantities in iron ore, gold, and copper, and the ongoing refinery development.

Additionally, the government plans to continue the construction of a standard gauge railway. These strategic investments underline Uganda's commitment to enhancing its energy and infrastructure sectors. The current exchange rate stands at $1 equal to 3,590.6800 Ugandan shillings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

 Global
2
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
3
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
4
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026