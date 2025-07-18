Reliance Retail's Robust Growth: Expanding Horizons in India's Retail Market

Reliance Retail Venture Ltd (RRVL), the retail subsidiary of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, has announced a 28.3% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 3,271 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The impressive growth comes amid robust revenue expansion across several segments.

Compared to the same quarter last year, when profit after tax stood at Rs 2,549 crore, the retail giant has shown remarkable performance. Gross revenue in the first quarter increased by 11.3%, totaling Rs 84,171 crore.

All segments reported positive outcomes, with the grocery and fashion sectors leading. Despite early monsoons affecting consumer electronics sales, recovery is expected. The retail firm continues to expand its portfolio and customer reach through the strategic opening of new stores and digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)