Robust Revenue Growth Fuels Manufacturing and IT Sectors
Revenue of private listed non-financial companies grew by 10.1% in Q3 FY26, led by a strong manufacturing sector. Manufacturing sales increased by 11.4%, while the IT sector's growth reached 8.8%. Operating profit in manufacturing rose 11.8%, with overall net profit growth at 5.2% for the quarter.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank reported a significant revenue growth for private listed non-financial companies in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026, hitting 10.1%. This marks a departure from the single-digit growth seen in the last 11 quarters, attributed largely to manufacturing sector successes.
Data from 3,188 companies showed that manufacturing sales rose by 11.4%, significantly higher than the previous quarter's 8.5%. Notably, industries such as automobiles, electrical machinery, and non-ferrous metals contributed to this uptick. The IT sector's revenue growth also improved to 8.8%, while non-IT services maintained stable growth.
The Reserve Bank highlighted a rise in operating profits of manufacturing companies by 11.8%, citing moderate increases in operating expenses as a factor. IT companies also saw a profit boost, whereas non-IT services experienced a slowdown. Net profits grew 5.2% from the previous quarter but remained lower than the same period last year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legal Showdown: Companies Battle for Tariff Refunds Post-Supreme Court Ruling
China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise
Ministry of Home Affairs allots 50 companies of CAPF to poll-bound Tamil Nadu
UPDATE 1-US Supreme Court to hear bid by oil companies to toss climate suits
UPDATE 2-US Supreme Court to hear bid by oil companies to toss climate suits