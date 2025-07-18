Fueling Change: India's Petroleum Dealers Urged to Lead Energy Transition

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, called on petroleum dealers across India to actively engage in the country's energy transition. Speaking at the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) conclave, Puri emphasized the need for green initiatives, digital readiness, and evolving business models to align with India's energy landscape.

The Minister recognized the vital role of petroleum dealers, addressing issues such as dealer commissions and operational costs. He highlighted the Ministry's commitment to resolving these concerns through consultation, revising dealer margins by October 2024, and rationalizing intra-state freight charges to address disparities.

Puri noted India's leadership in energy growth despite global challenges, achieving significant milestones in biofuels and expanding CNG stations. He urged dealers to transform retail outlets into customer excellence centers, incorporating digital payments and non-fuel services to enhance customer experience and revenue streams.

(With inputs from agencies.)