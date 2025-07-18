Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Seoni: Drunk Driver Causes Fatal Crash

In Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh, a tragic road accident resulted in two deaths and nine injuries caused by an allegedly drunk driver who crashed a truck into an MUV and another truck. The accident's video went viral online. The driver, Ajit Yadav, has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:45 IST
In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a tragic accident occurred on Friday when a truck, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, collided with an MUV and another truck. The crash claimed two lives and left nine others injured, according to police officials.

The incident happened near Rukhad village and was captured on video, which quickly spread across social media platforms. The victims have been identified as Santkumar Hardiya, 55, and Ramkishore Barmaiya, 50. The driver, Ajit Yadav, has since been taken into custody.

The injured are receiving medical care at the Chapara community health center. Due to the severity of her injuries, one woman has been transferred to a hospital in Nagpur. Authorities have registered a case and initiated further investigations.

