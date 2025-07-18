Tragic Collision in Seoni: Drunk Driver Causes Fatal Crash

In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a tragic accident occurred on Friday when a truck, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, collided with an MUV and another truck. The crash claimed two lives and left nine others injured, according to police officials.

The incident happened near Rukhad village and was captured on video, which quickly spread across social media platforms. The victims have been identified as Santkumar Hardiya, 55, and Ramkishore Barmaiya, 50. The driver, Ajit Yadav, has since been taken into custody.

The injured are receiving medical care at the Chapara community health center. Due to the severity of her injuries, one woman has been transferred to a hospital in Nagpur. Authorities have registered a case and initiated further investigations.

