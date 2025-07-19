Landslide Disrupts Key Highway Linking West Bengal and Sikkim

Vehicular movement on a critical stretch of National Highway-10, connecting West Bengal's Sevoke and Sikkim's Rangpo, has been temporarily suspended. This disruption comes in the wake of landslides and rockfalls, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Efforts are underway to clear the debris, particularly at Birik Dara in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal. Since 11 am on Friday, the road has remained closed to traffic, according to a statement from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The Siliguri office of NHIDCL indicated that adequate machinery has been deployed for the clearance operations. However, ongoing rock and debris falls are hindering progress. Officials hope to reopen the stretch within 24 hours, urging travelers to stay informed through real-time updates while NHIDCL continues to monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)