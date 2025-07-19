Left Menu

Landslide Disrupts Key Highway Linking West Bengal and Sikkim

Vehicular movement on NH-10 between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim has been halted due to landslides. Clearance efforts are underway at Birik Dara in Kalimpong, with NHIDCL working to reopen the road within 24 hours, though falling debris is causing delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:02 IST
Landslide Disrupts Key Highway Linking West Bengal and Sikkim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vehicular movement on a critical stretch of National Highway-10, connecting West Bengal's Sevoke and Sikkim's Rangpo, has been temporarily suspended. This disruption comes in the wake of landslides and rockfalls, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Efforts are underway to clear the debris, particularly at Birik Dara in the Kalimpong district of West Bengal. Since 11 am on Friday, the road has remained closed to traffic, according to a statement from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

The Siliguri office of NHIDCL indicated that adequate machinery has been deployed for the clearance operations. However, ongoing rock and debris falls are hindering progress. Officials hope to reopen the stretch within 24 hours, urging travelers to stay informed through real-time updates while NHIDCL continues to monitor the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025