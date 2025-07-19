Chaudhary Group and Reliance Forge Alliance to Launch Campa in Nepal
Chaudhary Group, Nepal's largest conglomerate, teams up with Reliance Consumer Products to introduce Campa Cola in Nepal, marking a significant step in its beverage expansion. The partnership aims to utilize CG's expertise in manufacturing and distribution, amplifying CG's presence in South Asia's food and beverage sector.
Chaudhary Group (CG), Nepal's leading conglomerate known for Wai Wai Noodles, has partnered with India's Reliance Consumer Products to launch the iconic Campa Cola in Nepal. This collaboration signifies a strategic expansion for CG as it seeks to dominate the beverage sector in South Asia.
The initial offerings in Nepal will include a variety of Campa products, from the classic Campa Cola to new flavors such as Campa Lemon and Campa Energy Berry Kick, catering to a broad audience with competitive pricing. Each 250ml bottle is priced to ensure affordability, with Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, and Campa Orange drinks retailing at NRs. 30.
This strategic partnership capitalizes on CG's extensive distribution capabilities to ensure a successful rollout in Nepal's 1.6 billion-dollar soft drink market. It highlights the rising influence of Indian brands within the region, further supported by Campa's existing market share success in India following its acquisition by Reliance in 2022.
