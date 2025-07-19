Left Menu

Chaudhary Group and Reliance Forge Alliance to Launch Campa in Nepal

Chaudhary Group, Nepal's largest conglomerate, teams up with Reliance Consumer Products to introduce Campa Cola in Nepal, marking a significant step in its beverage expansion. The partnership aims to utilize CG's expertise in manufacturing and distribution, amplifying CG's presence in South Asia's food and beverage sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 11:22 IST
Chaudhary Group and Reliance Forge Alliance to Launch Campa in Nepal
Two Titans Join Hands: Campa's Nostalgic Flavour Comes to Nepal with Reliance & Chaudhary Group. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chaudhary Group (CG), Nepal's leading conglomerate known for Wai Wai Noodles, has partnered with India's Reliance Consumer Products to launch the iconic Campa Cola in Nepal. This collaboration signifies a strategic expansion for CG as it seeks to dominate the beverage sector in South Asia.

The initial offerings in Nepal will include a variety of Campa products, from the classic Campa Cola to new flavors such as Campa Lemon and Campa Energy Berry Kick, catering to a broad audience with competitive pricing. Each 250ml bottle is priced to ensure affordability, with Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, and Campa Orange drinks retailing at NRs. 30.

This strategic partnership capitalizes on CG's extensive distribution capabilities to ensure a successful rollout in Nepal's 1.6 billion-dollar soft drink market. It highlights the rising influence of Indian brands within the region, further supported by Campa's existing market share success in India following its acquisition by Reliance in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025