Tragedy on the Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Southern Spain

A tragic train collision in southern Spain has resulted in more than 20 fatalities, according to authorities. The incident involved a derailed high-speed train crashing into one traveling in the opposite direction.

Regional health minister Antonio Sanz expressed concerns that the death toll might increase. Rescue efforts are in progress, as 73 injured individuals have been admitted to six hospitals. The train, moving between Malaga and Madrid, collided with one traveling from Madrid to Huelva, per rail operator Adif.

Authorities from the Guardia Civil confirmed the casualties and emergency services in Andalucia reported 25 people with severe injuries. Regional Civil Protection chief Maria Belen Moya Rojas highlighted the location's challenging access for rescue operations. Local citizens are voluntarily helping victims by providing blankets and water. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences and train services in the area are suspended till further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)