Left Menu

Drone Interception Over Moscow Grounds Flights

Moscow's Vnukovo airport halted all flights to prioritize air safety, as announced by Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsia. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that a drone headed to Moscow was shot down by air defense systems, highlighting the ongoing threats to the region's airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:53 IST
Drone Interception Over Moscow Grounds Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow's Vnukovo airport temporarily halted both arrivals and departures in response to air safety concerns. This decision was confirmed by Russia's aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia, through their Telegram channel on Saturday.

The move comes after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that air defense systems neutralized a drone that was on its way to the Russian capital. This highlights the persistent threats faced by Moscow's airspace.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation to ensure safety measures are effectively maintained. No further details about the drone's origin or intent have been disclosed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025