Drone Interception Over Moscow Grounds Flights
Moscow's Vnukovo airport halted all flights to prioritize air safety, as announced by Russia's aviation authority Rosaviatsia. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that a drone headed to Moscow was shot down by air defense systems, highlighting the ongoing threats to the region's airspace.
- Country:
- Russia
Moscow's Vnukovo airport temporarily halted both arrivals and departures in response to air safety concerns. This decision was confirmed by Russia's aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia, through their Telegram channel on Saturday.
The move comes after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that air defense systems neutralized a drone that was on its way to the Russian capital. This highlights the persistent threats faced by Moscow's airspace.
Authorities are actively monitoring the situation to ensure safety measures are effectively maintained. No further details about the drone's origin or intent have been disclosed by officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Vnukovo
- airport
- flights
- safety
- drone
- defense
- Rosaviatsia
- Sergei Sobyanin
- Russia
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's drones damage power infrastructure in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
Shelter and safety elude Afghan women returnees from Iran and Pakistan
Ukraine launches drones on Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
UPDATE 3-Russia's all-night drone attack on Kyiv injures 14, Ukraine says
Russia launches 539 drones, 11 missiles at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv says