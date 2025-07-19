Drone Interception Over Moscow Grounds Flights

Moscow's Vnukovo airport temporarily halted both arrivals and departures in response to air safety concerns. This decision was confirmed by Russia's aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia, through their Telegram channel on Saturday.

The move comes after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that air defense systems neutralized a drone that was on its way to the Russian capital. This highlights the persistent threats faced by Moscow's airspace.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation to ensure safety measures are effectively maintained. No further details about the drone's origin or intent have been disclosed by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)