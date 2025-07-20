Left Menu

India Poised to Benefit from Bangladesh's Massive Rice Import Plan

India's rice millers and exporters are optimistic about Bangladesh's decision to import 9 lakh tonnes of rice, predicting increased demand and prices for the cereal. With India being a major global rice exporter, the country is set to benefit significantly from its proximity and competitive pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:16 IST
India Poised to Benefit from Bangladesh's Massive Rice Import Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian rice millers are positive about Bangladesh's decision to import 9 lakh tonnes of rice, foreseeing a spurt in demand and enhanced prices for the cereal. Stakeholders express optimism as India, a key player in global rice exports, stands to gain from its strategic location and competitive pricing.

Bangladesh's plan involves importing 4 lakh tonnes through government tenders and another 5 lakh tonnes via private traders, spurred by concerns over crop loss due to heavy rain. States like Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar are expected to benefit most from this development.

Popular rice varieties like 'Swarna', 'Ratna', and 'Miniket' are likely to see price increases, reflecting the heightened demand. This strategic move is seen as a precaution ahead of potential floods, bolstering India's position as Bangladesh's principal rice supplier and strengthening the market for low-to-medium rice varieties domestically.

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025