Tragic Day on Sindh Roads: Multiple Fatalities in Deadly Accidents

Two separate road accidents in Pakistan's Sindh province resulted in the deaths of seven people and injured over a dozen others. The first incident involved a bus overturning near Makli, while the second saw a passenger bus crashing on the Gambat National Highway in Khairpur district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a tragic turn of events, two road accidents in Pakistan's Sindh province left seven people dead and over a dozen injured on Sunday. The first incident occurred near Makli in Thatta, where a bus carrying picnic-goers lost control, overturned, and fell into a ravine, resulting in six fatalities and 12 injuries.

Faisal Edhi from the Edhi rescue service reported that the deceased's bodies were transported to a morgue, while the injured were taken to Karachi for medical treatment.

A separate accident took place on the Gambat National Highway in Khairpur district, where one person was killed, and several others, including women and children, suffered critical injuries when their passenger bus overturned, according to local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

