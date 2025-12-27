Tragic Land Dispute: Brother's Betrayal Leads to Murder
A man in Pilibhit allegedly killed his younger brother over a land dispute involving 10 bighas. The deceased, Hansraj, was buried in the house to hide evidence. The eldest brother reported his absence, leading to the discovery. Nakshtra Pal has been arrested, with property division as the motive.
In the heart of Pilibhit, a tragic incident unfolded when an alleged property dispute turned fatal. Officials reported on Friday that a man was accused of murdering his younger brother over 10 bighas of land.
The accused, Nakshtra Pal, age 45, reportedly buried his 35-year-old brother, Hansraj, inside the home to conceal the evidence. This horrific crime came to light when Prithviraj, the eldest brother, brought Hansraj's prolonged absence to the attention of the police.
Circle Officer Pragati Chauhan and Kareli SHO Vipin Shukla spearheaded a swift investigation, recovering Hansraj's body and sending it for a post-mortem examination. Preliminary findings suggest that the property dispute was at the heart of this family tragedy, leading to Nakshtra Pal's arrest and interrogation.
