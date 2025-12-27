Knife Attack in Paris Metro Stations: Suspect Apprehended
A man in his mid-20s was detained in Paris for allegedly stabbing three women at metro stations. The attacks occurred at Republique, Arts et Metiers, and Opera. The victims' injuries are non-life-threatening. CCTV footage identified the suspect, who is previously known to police for misdemeanours.
In a swift operation, French police apprehended a man suspected of carrying out knife attacks on three women across different metro stations in central Paris on Friday.
The incidents took place around 4 PM at Republique, Arts et Metiers, and Opera stations, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to the victims.
The suspect, in his mid-20s, was identified using CCTV cameras. Authorities confirmed he had prior run-ins with the law for misdemeanours but did not disclose his motive for the recent assaults.
