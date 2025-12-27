Knife Attack in Paris Metro Stations: Suspect Apprehended

In a swift operation, French police apprehended a man suspected of carrying out knife attacks on three women across different metro stations in central Paris on Friday.

The incidents took place around 4 PM at Republique, Arts et Metiers, and Opera stations, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to the victims.

The suspect, in his mid-20s, was identified using CCTV cameras. Authorities confirmed he had prior run-ins with the law for misdemeanours but did not disclose his motive for the recent assaults.

