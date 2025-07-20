Left Menu

Fire at Sea: Tragedy Strikes Indonesian Passenger Ferry

A passenger ferry caught fire off Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Sunday, resulting in at least five fatalities, including a pregnant woman. More than 280 passengers and crew were rescued by navy ships and local fishermen. Attempts to understand the fire's cause are currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manado | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:21 IST
Fire at Sea: Tragedy Strikes Indonesian Passenger Ferry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

On Sunday, a passenger ferry caught fire off the coast of Sulawesi island in Indonesia, claiming at least five lives, officials reported. More than 280 passengers were rescued, while evacuation efforts remain ongoing.

According to Vice Adm Denih Hendrata of the Indonesian Fleet Command, the KM Barcelona 5 ignited near Talise while en route to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, from Talaud. Support from local fishermen enabled the rescue efforts.

Despite the tragedy, no injuries or exact passenger numbers were reported, and investigations into the fire's cause are underway. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in Indonesia's vast archipelago.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025