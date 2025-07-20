Fire at Sea: Tragedy Strikes Indonesian Passenger Ferry

On Sunday, a passenger ferry caught fire off the coast of Sulawesi island in Indonesia, claiming at least five lives, officials reported. More than 280 passengers were rescued, while evacuation efforts remain ongoing.

According to Vice Adm Denih Hendrata of the Indonesian Fleet Command, the KM Barcelona 5 ignited near Talise while en route to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, from Talaud. Support from local fishermen enabled the rescue efforts.

Despite the tragedy, no injuries or exact passenger numbers were reported, and investigations into the fire's cause are underway. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in Indonesia's vast archipelago.