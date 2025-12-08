Left Menu

IndiGo's Mass Flight Cancellations: Courts Step In as Passengers Stranded

IndiGo's mass flight cancellations have caused travel chaos, prompting intervention from India's judiciary. The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea concerning the issue, while the Supreme Court acknowledges its seriousness. The government has already taken steps to address the crisis affecting thousands of passengers nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:34 IST
IndiGo's Mass Flight Cancellations: Courts Step In as Passengers Stranded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo's widespread flight cancellations have thrust the airline into the spotlight, as both passengers and authorities scramble to mitigate the fallout. The Delhi High Court has agreed to examine one of the legal pleas related to the disruption on December 10, offering a glimmer of relief to affected travelers.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over the stranded passengers but noted that the Supreme Court will not provide an immediate hearing since the government has already initiated responsive measures. The civil aviation ministry reported that IndiGo cancelled 500 flights, with plans to operate 1,802 more, amid efforts to reunite passengers with their luggage.

The ongoing turbulence intensifies with 250 flights axed from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday alone, following a week of disruptions. Legal representations made in both courts reflect the mounting dissatisfaction, as affected passengers seek refunds and support amidst calls for IndiGo and ground staff to address the burgeoning humanitarian issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025