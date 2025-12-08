IndiGo's Mass Flight Cancellations: Courts Step In as Passengers Stranded
IndiGo's mass flight cancellations have caused travel chaos, prompting intervention from India's judiciary. The Delhi High Court is set to hear a plea concerning the issue, while the Supreme Court acknowledges its seriousness. The government has already taken steps to address the crisis affecting thousands of passengers nationwide.
- Country:
- India
IndiGo's widespread flight cancellations have thrust the airline into the spotlight, as both passengers and authorities scramble to mitigate the fallout. The Delhi High Court has agreed to examine one of the legal pleas related to the disruption on December 10, offering a glimmer of relief to affected travelers.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over the stranded passengers but noted that the Supreme Court will not provide an immediate hearing since the government has already initiated responsive measures. The civil aviation ministry reported that IndiGo cancelled 500 flights, with plans to operate 1,802 more, amid efforts to reunite passengers with their luggage.
The ongoing turbulence intensifies with 250 flights axed from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday alone, following a week of disruptions. Legal representations made in both courts reflect the mounting dissatisfaction, as affected passengers seek refunds and support amidst calls for IndiGo and ground staff to address the burgeoning humanitarian issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aviation Crisis Unfolds Amid Controversial FDTL Changes
Aviation Crisis Soars: Union Minister Blamed for Turbulence
IndiGo Flight Chaos Leaves Passengers Stranded Nationwide
Ranchi Airport Chaos: IndiGo Flight Disruptions Leave Passengers Stranded
Aviation Crisis: Regulatory Failures and Market Monopoly Under Scrutiny