IndiGo's Mass Flight Cancellations: Courts Step In as Passengers Stranded

IndiGo's widespread flight cancellations have thrust the airline into the spotlight, as both passengers and authorities scramble to mitigate the fallout. The Delhi High Court has agreed to examine one of the legal pleas related to the disruption on December 10, offering a glimmer of relief to affected travelers.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant expressed concern over the stranded passengers but noted that the Supreme Court will not provide an immediate hearing since the government has already initiated responsive measures. The civil aviation ministry reported that IndiGo cancelled 500 flights, with plans to operate 1,802 more, amid efforts to reunite passengers with their luggage.

The ongoing turbulence intensifies with 250 flights axed from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday alone, following a week of disruptions. Legal representations made in both courts reflect the mounting dissatisfaction, as affected passengers seek refunds and support amidst calls for IndiGo and ground staff to address the burgeoning humanitarian issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)