Left Menu

Swift Action Averts Disaster on Hassan–Solapur Express

Dense smoke caused panic among passengers on the Hassan–Solapur Superfast Express early Monday due to a brake issue near Marathur village. Railway staff quickly addressed the problem, ensuring the safety of all passengers. An inspection has been initiated to determine the cause of the technical fault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 21-07-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 11:08 IST
Swift Action Averts Disaster on Hassan–Solapur Express
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic set in among passengers on the Hassan–Solapur Superfast Express after dense smoke was seen coming from a coach early Monday morning.

The incident unfolded around 5:45 am as the train journeyed through Marathur village in Kalaburagi district towards Solapur in Maharashtra, railway officials reported. The smoke stemmed from the brake binding of the fourth coach due to a technical malfunction.

Swift action by vigilant railway staff ensured the train was stopped promptly. Passengers evacuated the train with concern, but prompt intervention by officials prevented any injuries or damage. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025