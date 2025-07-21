Swift Action Averts Disaster on Hassan–Solapur Express

Panic set in among passengers on the Hassan–Solapur Superfast Express after dense smoke was seen coming from a coach early Monday morning.

The incident unfolded around 5:45 am as the train journeyed through Marathur village in Kalaburagi district towards Solapur in Maharashtra, railway officials reported. The smoke stemmed from the brake binding of the fourth coach due to a technical malfunction.

Swift action by vigilant railway staff ensured the train was stopped promptly. Passengers evacuated the train with concern, but prompt intervention by officials prevented any injuries or damage. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the fault.

(With inputs from agencies.)