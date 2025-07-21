Tragic Jet Crash on College Campus

A tragic incident unfolded in Dhaka on Monday when a Bangladesh air force training aircraft crashed onto a college campus, leading to the death of one individual, as confirmed by a fire services official.

The aircraft's sudden descent brought chaos to the normally serene educational environment, alarming students and faculty alike. Emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene to handle the aftermath.

The accident has raised questions about training protocols and aircraft safety within the Bangladesh air force, with authorities expected to launch a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)