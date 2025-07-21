Left Menu

Tragic Jet Crash on College Campus

A Bangladesh air force training aircraft crashed in Dhaka, resulting in one fatality. The incident occurred on a college campus, prompting a response from fire services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:12 IST
Tragic Jet Crash on College Campus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A tragic incident unfolded in Dhaka on Monday when a Bangladesh air force training aircraft crashed onto a college campus, leading to the death of one individual, as confirmed by a fire services official.

The aircraft's sudden descent brought chaos to the normally serene educational environment, alarming students and faculty alike. Emergency services swiftly arrived on the scene to handle the aftermath.

The accident has raised questions about training protocols and aircraft safety within the Bangladesh air force, with authorities expected to launch a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025