Unbiased Probe: India's AAIB Leads Thorough Investigation into Air India Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is conducting an unbiased investigation into the Air India crash that killed 260 people. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assured the Rajya Sabha that international norms are being followed, emphasizing transparency and facts. The preliminary findings have been released, with a thorough report forthcoming.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting an unbiased investigation into the Air India crash on June 12 that resulted in 260 fatalities, according to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu emphasized the probe's adherence to international standards, assuring a robust aviation safety mechanism is in place.

Amidst speculation about the pilots' roles, Naidu highlighted the preliminary findings, urging respect for the investigative process. He noted that definitive conclusions would be available in the final AAIB report, which will address potential corrective measures and the root causes of the accident.

Decoding the black boxes within India for the first time, Naidu emphasized the importance of facts over narratives. Plans for recruiting additional personnel at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation were also discussed, reflecting a commitment to improving aviation safety standards further.

