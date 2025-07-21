Left Menu

UltraTech Cement's Impressive Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

UltraTech Cement posted a significant profit increase to Rs 2,220.91 crore for Q1 FY26, up from Rs 1,493.45 crore a year earlier. Revenue surged to Rs 21,275.45 crore, driven by key acquisitions. Sales volumes rose by 9.7% due to strategic mergers and acquisitions.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

UltraTech Cement achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,220.91 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, marking a notable rise from Rs 1,493.45 crore in the same period last year, as disclosed in a regulatory filing by the Aditya Birla Group flagship firm.

The revenue from operations for this quarter soared to Rs 21,275.45 crore, compared to Rs 18,818.56 crore a year ago. This impressive growth was fueled by acquisitions including South-based India Cements Ltd, Wonder WallCare, and Ras Al Khaimah, UAE-based RAKWCT.

Following the effective merger with Kesoram Industries' cement business, UltraTech Cement's consolidated sales volumes in Q1 FY26 climbed to 36.83 million tonnes, up by 9.7%. The company's shares saw a modest increase of 0.45%, trading at Rs 12,554 apiece on BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

