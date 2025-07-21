Left Menu

Air India Airbus A320 Accident Sparks Safety Concerns

An Air India Airbus A320 skidded off the runway in Mumbai due to heavy rain, flooding safety concerns following a recent deadly crash in Ahmedabad. The incident, which damaged the plane's engine, has prompted an investigation into Air India's compliance with safety directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India Airbus A320 flight veered off the runway during a rain-laden landing at Mumbai International Airport on Monday. The runway was briefly shut down, and the plane's engine underside sustained damage. Fortunately, all passengers and crew safely disembarked, though Air India has not confirmed if there were any injuries.

The incident resulted in minor damages to the airport's primary runway, prompting the activation of a secondary runway to maintain operations, according to an airport statement. The aircraft is currently grounded for assessments, marking another setback for the airline.

This event follows close on the heels of a tragic Air India Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad last month, which claimed 260 lives. In the wake of these incidents, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency has announced plans to investigate Air India Express over alleged non-compliance with safety directives involving Airbus A320 engine parts.

