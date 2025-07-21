Left Menu

Chopper Tragedies Mar Char Dham Yatra: Unfolding Helipad Hazards

The Char Dham Yatra has witnessed six helicopter accidents over five years, with four occurring in 2023 until June. In response, the DGCA has launched additional safety audits. The AAIB is investigating all 2023 incidents. Enhanced safety measures are being implemented to prevent further incidents.

Chopper Tragedies Mar Char Dham Yatra: Unfolding Helipad Hazards
In the last five years, the Char Dham Yatra has been marred by six helicopter accidents, with a staggering four occurring in the first half of 2023 alone, based on official data.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, informed the Rajya Sabha that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped up its safety oversight for helicopter operations during the yatra.

Following a tragic crash on May 8 that claimed six lives, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting thorough investigations. The DGCA mandates improved pilot training and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures to enhance safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

