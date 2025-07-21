Chopper Tragedies Mar Char Dham Yatra: Unfolding Helipad Hazards

In the last five years, the Char Dham Yatra has been marred by six helicopter accidents, with a staggering four occurring in the first half of 2023 alone, based on official data.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, informed the Rajya Sabha that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped up its safety oversight for helicopter operations during the yatra.

Following a tragic crash on May 8 that claimed six lives, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting thorough investigations. The DGCA mandates improved pilot training and strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures to enhance safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)