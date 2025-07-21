Left Menu

Streamlining Compliance: Brand Liaison's Role in India's Regulatory Maze

In India's burgeoning market, compliance with regulations is crucial for businesses in sectors like electronics and telecom. Certifications such as BIS, BEE, and TEC are mandatory, yet obtaining them can be challenging. Brand Liaison eases the process, offering expert guidance and support for seamless market entry and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], July 18: As India's market surges forward with innovations in electronics, telecom, and household products, compliance with regulatory standards has become a crucial aspect for businesses seeking success in this competitive landscape.

To navigate India's regulatory terrain, companies must secure certifications like BIS, BEE, and TEC before reaching consumers. However, the array of required approvals, such as BIS ISI, CRS, Scheme X, and BEE, often poses challenges. Brand Liaison steps in with expert guidance, ensuring businesses meet these essential compliance standards seamlessly.

By offering a range of services—including document preparation, lab test coordination, and budget-friendly packages—Brand Liaison aids manufacturers, importers, and global brands in overcoming compliance hurdles, ensuring a smooth, efficient market entry and operation in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

