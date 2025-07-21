Left Menu

Delhi's Ambitious Industrial Leap: Draft Policy Targets Tech, Innovation Boom by 2035

The Delhi government has proposed a draft Industrial Policy 2025-35, featuring a Rs 400 crore venture capital fund and Rs 50 crore capital investment reimbursement, to spur frontier tech services. Focus areas include AI, fintech, and research, aiming to create jobs and attract global headquarters to Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 16:20 IST
Delhi's Ambitious Industrial Leap: Draft Policy Targets Tech, Innovation Boom by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to drive economic growth and innovation, the Delhi government has unveiled the draft Industrial Policy 2025-35, proposing substantial fiscal incentives to promote frontier tech services, including AI and fintech. The policy aims to establish a Rs 400 crore venture capital fund and offer Rs 50 crore capital investment reimbursement to attract investments.

The policy identifies sectors like Artificial Intelligence, fintech, biotech, and research and development as focal points, with a strong emphasis on job creation and global collaboration. The government is calling for feedback from stakeholders by July 30 to refine the policy and foster a conducive business environment.

Additionally, the policy outlines significant infrastructural developments, such as expanding office spaces and enhancing power and transportation. Various incentives, including interest subsidies and tax benefits, are also proposed to lure investors and firm up Delhi's position as a hub for innovation and technology-driven industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025