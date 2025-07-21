Delhi's Ambitious Industrial Leap: Draft Policy Targets Tech, Innovation Boom by 2035

In a bid to drive economic growth and innovation, the Delhi government has unveiled the draft Industrial Policy 2025-35, proposing substantial fiscal incentives to promote frontier tech services, including AI and fintech. The policy aims to establish a Rs 400 crore venture capital fund and offer Rs 50 crore capital investment reimbursement to attract investments.

The policy identifies sectors like Artificial Intelligence, fintech, biotech, and research and development as focal points, with a strong emphasis on job creation and global collaboration. The government is calling for feedback from stakeholders by July 30 to refine the policy and foster a conducive business environment.

Additionally, the policy outlines significant infrastructural developments, such as expanding office spaces and enhancing power and transportation. Various incentives, including interest subsidies and tax benefits, are also proposed to lure investors and firm up Delhi's position as a hub for innovation and technology-driven industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)