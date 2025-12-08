Left Menu

HCLTech and Dolphin Semiconductor Team Up for Energy-Efficient Chip Innovation

HCLTech and Dolphin Semiconductor have announced a partnership to develop energy-efficient chips to meet the increasing demand for high performance and sustainability. The collaboration aims to integrate Dolphin's low-power IP with HCLTech's silicon design workflows, focusing on scalable and efficient system-on-chip solutions.

HCLTech and Dolphin Semiconductor Team Up for Energy-Efficient Chip Innovation
IT company HCLTech has announced a strategic partnership with France-based Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips. This initiative aims to help enterprises meet growing demands for environmentally sustainable and high-performance solutions in complex digital environments, according to a statement from the Noida-based company.

Pierre-Marie Dell'Accio, Executive VP of Engineering at Dolphin Semiconductor, highlighted the potential of this partnership to expand the reach of Dolphin's low-power intellectual property (IP) across a broader range of applications and customers. The collaboration seeks to push the limits of energy-efficient computing, applicable to Internet of Things (IoT) devices and data center ecosystems.

HCLTech plans to leverage its expertise in system-on-chip (SoC) architecture by embedding Dolphin's specialized low-power IP into their silicon design processes. This integration will produce scalable, high-efficiency SoCs, reducing energy consumption while maintaining strong computational capabilities. CVP and Head of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, Hari Sadarahalli, emphasized the collaboration's role in enabling clients to lead with agility and environmental responsibility as AI workloads and data demands increase.

