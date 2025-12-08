Drone Warfare Innovations Take Center Stage at Cairo's EDEX

Cutting-edge drone technology was at the forefront of the EDEX arms expo in Cairo, reflecting the escalating importance of unmanned aerial vehicles in modern warfare. The event attracted defence companies eager to tap into the Middle East and African markets, driven by recent conflicts in Ukraine and beyond.

Hosted in Cairo's suburbs, the biennial trade fair drew delegates from various countries, all interested in products ranging from AI navigation systems to electromagnetic rifles. Amid Egypt's aspirations to enhance its military-industrial sector, significant deals were struck with international companies like China's Norinco and France's Dassault Aviation.

The expo also highlighted the growing market for counter-drone systems, crucial in today's warfare landscape. Products like China's 'Sky Dome' demonstrated advanced technologies to neutralize drone threats, echoing the pressing need for innovative solutions in the rapidly evolving defence sector.