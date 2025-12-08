Left Menu

Celebrating Innovation: Smart India Hackathon 2025 and IIT Kharagpur's 75th Anniversary

The Smart India Hackathon 2025, hosted at IIT Kharagpur, marks a significant milestone coinciding with the institute's 75th anniversary. The event celebrates innovation and problem-solving, involving a massive participation of students, institutions, and industry partners addressing real-world challenges through open innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 17:57 IST
The IIT Kharagpur campus in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district is abuzz this week as it hosts the grand finale of the 'Smart India Hackathon 2025 – Hardware Edition.'

This year's event, from December 8 to 12, holds particular significance. It not only showcases the ingenuity of its participants but also coincides with the Platinum Jubilee, marking 75 years of IIT Kharagpur's significant contributions to technology and research.

The Smart India Hackathon, initiated by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and the All-India Council for Technical Education in 2017, is now the world's largest open innovation platform, inspiring thousands of students to tackle real-world challenges presented by various sectors.

