Celebrating Innovation: Smart India Hackathon 2025 and IIT Kharagpur's 75th Anniversary

The IIT Kharagpur campus in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district is abuzz this week as it hosts the grand finale of the 'Smart India Hackathon 2025 – Hardware Edition.'

This year's event, from December 8 to 12, holds particular significance. It not only showcases the ingenuity of its participants but also coincides with the Platinum Jubilee, marking 75 years of IIT Kharagpur's significant contributions to technology and research.

The Smart India Hackathon, initiated by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell and the All-India Council for Technical Education in 2017, is now the world's largest open innovation platform, inspiring thousands of students to tackle real-world challenges presented by various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)