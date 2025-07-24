Left Menu

India's Skate Academy Shines at Le Mans Roller Relay

The Skate Academy from Mumbai made history as the first Indian team to compete in the 24H Rollers Le Mans in France, finishing among the top 15 in their debut. Overcoming challenges, they showcased the prowess and potential of Indian athletes on an international stage, inspiring future participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:22 IST
India's Skate Academy Shines at Le Mans Roller Relay
India's The Skate Academy Makes Historic Debut at 24H Rollers Le Mans, finishing impressively in the Top 15. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Skate Academy from Mumbai has earned a place in the history books by becoming the first Indian team to participate in the prestigious 24H Rollers Le Mans in France. Competing against over 3,000 elite skaters, the team delivered an impressive top-15 finish in the Discovery category by completing 132 laps, covering 552 kilometers with an average speed of 22.89 kmph.

Led by coach and World Record holder Ajay Shivlani, the team featured talented skaters like Arjun Nichani, a seasoned competitor with past experience at Le Mans, and rising stars such as Ankitaa Asrani and Khushi Shah. The participation highlights India's growing presence in global roller sports and underscores the incredible talent and determination of its athletes.

The event, held at the legendary Circuit Bugatti on July 12-13, 2025, was more than just a competition; it was a test of endurance, strategy, and camaraderie under the floodlights of Le Mans. The Skate Academy's trailblazing effort sets a precedent for future Indian participation, signaling a promising era for the nation's roller sports on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

