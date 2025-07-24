India's Skate Academy Shines at Le Mans Roller Relay

The Skate Academy from Mumbai has earned a place in the history books by becoming the first Indian team to participate in the prestigious 24H Rollers Le Mans in France. Competing against over 3,000 elite skaters, the team delivered an impressive top-15 finish in the Discovery category by completing 132 laps, covering 552 kilometers with an average speed of 22.89 kmph.

Led by coach and World Record holder Ajay Shivlani, the team featured talented skaters like Arjun Nichani, a seasoned competitor with past experience at Le Mans, and rising stars such as Ankitaa Asrani and Khushi Shah. The participation highlights India's growing presence in global roller sports and underscores the incredible talent and determination of its athletes.

The event, held at the legendary Circuit Bugatti on July 12-13, 2025, was more than just a competition; it was a test of endurance, strategy, and camaraderie under the floodlights of Le Mans. The Skate Academy's trailblazing effort sets a precedent for future Indian participation, signaling a promising era for the nation's roller sports on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)